Highway 33 southwest of Kelowna closed after crash

A section of Highway 33 is closed in both directions following a motor vehicle incident.
The road is closed between Goshawk Road and Goudie Road with a detour in effect.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Detour is in effect
