(DriveBC)

Highway 33 southwest of Kelowna closed after crash

Detour is in effect

A section of Highway 33 is closed in both directions following a motor vehicle incident.

The road is closed between Goshawk Road and Goudie Road with a detour in effect.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

