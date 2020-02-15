Highway 33 traffic up to Big White slowed by truck in ditch following rear-ender

No serious injuries have been reported

A truck was left stuck in a ditch off Highway 33 following a collision with another vehicle the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic going up to Big White has been delayed after rear-ender in Kelowna caused a truck to go into a ditch on Highway 33.

The accident took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. Emergency crews are on scene and have closed one lane while the truck is removed from the embankment.

Traffic going up to Big White delayed after rear-ender in #Kelowna causing one car to go into ditch. No serious injuries yet reported. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/81qlnCpXp5 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 15, 2020

No serious injuries have been reported.

