Highway 33 traffic up to Big White slowed by truck in ditch following rear-ender

Traffic going up to Big White has been delayed after rear-ender in Kelowna caused a truck to go into a ditch on Highway 33.
The accident took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. Emergency crews are on scene and have closed one lane while the truck is removed from the embankment.
Traffic going up to Big White delayed after rear-ender in #Kelowna causing one car to go into ditch. No serious injuries yet reported. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/81qlnCpXp5
— Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 15, 2020
No serious injuries have been reported.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.