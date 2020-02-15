A truck was left stuck in a ditch off Highway 33 following a collision with another vehicle the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Highway 33 traffic up to Big White slowed by truck in ditch following rear-ender

No serious injuries have been reported

Traffic going up to Big White has been delayed after rear-ender in Kelowna caused a truck to go into a ditch on Highway 33.

The accident took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. Emergency crews are on scene and have closed one lane while the truck is removed from the embankment.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Read more: Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Read more: Canadian car crash victims to be honoured at Kelowna event

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

Just Posted

Highway 33 traffic up to Big White slowed by truck in ditch following rear-ender

No serious injuries have been reported

Foote expected to return as Rockets seek momentum in Family Day weekend double-header

Kelowna hosts the Red Deer Rebels Saturday, Calgary Hitmen Monday

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

Central Okanagan public school issues letter about coronavirus

There is one confirmed presumptive case of the virus in B.C.’s Interior

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in North Okanagan

East Hill Talks features street chaplain

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

Most Read