(Photo - Dirk Optland/Facebook)

(Photo - Dirk Optland/Facebook)

House sets ablaze in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning

A West Kelowna house was set ablaze early Thursday morning (July 21).

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue received calls about the house fire in the 1500 block of Klein Road at 12:30 a.m. and quickly responded to “advanced fire conditions” found at the back of the house and in the basement.

All the residents of the house made it out safely as crews put out the fire. They were put in the care of emergency services.

Fire rescue is back at the house this morning to continue their investigation, including the cause of the fire but it is not suspicious.

READ MORE: Standby incident activates emergency response at Kelowna Airport

READ MORE: Crews fighting Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton prepping for incoming hot stretch

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownafireHouse fireKelowna

Previous story
Feds increase child benefit up to nearly $7K due to inflation
Next story
VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen punching woman on Vancouver bus in stranger attack

Just Posted

More than 30,00 FortisBC customers were affected at the height of the short power outage. (Photo/FortisBC)
Power restored after major FortisBC outage from Kelowna to Penticton

(Photo - Dirk Optland/Facebook)
House sets ablaze in West Kelowna

Animal rights group allegedly shot video of the conditions for pigs at Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford. (PETA/Youtube screengrab)
Amidst Abbotsford trial for animal advocates, BC SPCA calls for cameras in slaughterhouses

Photo submitted
Standby incident activates emergency response at Kelowna Airport

Pop-up banner image ×