Standby incident activates emergency response at Kelowna Airport

The plane landed safely despite losing an engine

Kelowna International Airport had a standby incident this morning that resulted in no accident.

YLW spokesperson Cassie Brannagan said that around 7 a.m. a twin-engine turbo plane had one of its engines go while flying into the city.

Brannagan says when a standby call comes in the emergency response protocols are activated immediately.

“And when it’s a standby incident those also include activating the Kelowna Fire Department and they also come out.”

The plane landed safely and the two passengers were uninjured.

Brannagan also noted they get many standby calls, but in her time working at YLW she has not seen any incident result in injury.

