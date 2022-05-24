Input wanted for building height hike at old RV site in Kelowna

Residents can also voice their opinion on three other developments

Four Kelowna developments go to public hearing May 31, including the controversial project at the old Hiawatha RV Park site.

The developer wants to increase the height on some of its proposed buildings from 11 to 17-storeys. They are also looking for a 10 per cent reduction in parking subject to a rental agreement.

Rezoning is being sought for two properties in the Ponds neighbourhood in the Upper Mission. Mair Developments is looking to put in a 32-lot residential subdivision at 1450 Steele Road. Highstreet Canyon Falls Apartments wants to develop a multi-family apartment building at 1055 Frost Road. Approximately 300 units, mainly two- and three-bedrooms, are planned.

Christy & Associates Planning Consultants wants permission to rezone for the next phase of development in the Tower Ranch subdivision. The property is located at 2160 Tower Ranch Boulevard.

The city’s 2040 Official Community Plan anticipates approximately 425 units of new housing to be built in the Tower Ranch area.

