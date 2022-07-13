Jason Mraz coming to Kelowna this weekend

One of the most heavily-played artists of the 2000s will be in Kelowna this weekend.

Jason Mraz will be strumming his top tunes at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, July 15, including his chart-topping single ‘I’m Yours’, which was certified diamond in the United States in 2008.

The hit is the most streamed track of the 2000-2009 decade on Spotify, with around 1.3 billion streams.

‘I’m Yours’ is part of the compilation album being promoted by Mraz on the tour, titled ‘Lalalalovesongs’, which also includes Mraz’s other hits like ‘Lucky’, ‘Have it All’, and ‘I Won’t Give Up’.

Accompanying Mraz in Kelowna will be Raining Jane, an all-female band bringing an electric-folk style to the stage.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

City of KelownaLive musicTheatre