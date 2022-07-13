Kelowna Airport Business Park to host third hotel

A third hotel proposed for the Kelowna Airport Business Park (ABP) is well on its way to being built.

After a public hearing July 12, city council approved land use and Official Community Plan (OCP) changes to make way for the Marriott Courtyard on Fleet Court, across Highway 97 from YLW.

Kelowna-based Argus Properties originally submitted plans for the hotel in Jan. 2020, however, the project was parked as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. New plans were submitted earlier this year.

The planned hotel is six storeys with 200 rooms, a ground floor gym, and food and beverage offerings, according to documents provided by Argus. The hotel will also boast electric vehicle charging stations.

AirportCity CouncilCity of KelownaHotelsOfficial Community PlanRezoning