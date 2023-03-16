Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Kelowna airport expecting 130,000 travellers this Spring Break

YLW expecting the airport to be busy from March 15-April 3

Spring break is on the horizon in the Okanagan and the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is preparing for a busy couple of weeks.

They are expecting more than 130,000 travellers throughout the two-week holiday. Because of that, the airline has some tips for customers to plan in advance and be prepared for longer wait times.

Go Online

YLW is encouraging travelers to check in, pay fees and receive boarding passes online at home before heading to the airport.

Alternate Transportation

During peak periods like spring break, the parking lot at YLW can reach full capacity. YLW is urging people coming to the airport to consider using public transit, a taxi, an airport shuttle or have a friend drop them off.

Security Screening

Take a look at the permitted and non-permitted list to see what you can and can’t take on the airplane with you before getting to security. Also check your airline about restrictions and fees, because each airline is different.

YLW is expecting airport traffic to be busiest between March 15 and April 3, with Mondays and Fridays being the busiest days.

More travel tips can be found on YLW’s website.

