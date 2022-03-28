Kelowna-based company proposing 4 residential developments in Upper Mission

A Kelowna-based development company has submitted several applications to city hall for a proposed subdivision for the Upper Mission.

Highstreet Ventures is looking to build in the Ponds development area between Frost Road and Gordon Drive. The company plans to build four, four-storey multi-family buildings with underground parking in each building. A mixture of studio, one, two, and three-bedrooms totalling 296 units are being proposed. The development also includes a community building that will provide amenity space for residents.

A new public trail connection will be provided from the existing Hill Spring Trail to Gordon Drive. Hill Spring Trail will be maintained as it currently is with a re-alignment to connect with the intersection of Elderberry Street and Bergamot Avenue.

Highstreet provided public notification and consultation on the development in May and June of 2021. According to documents submitted to the city, traffic issues are a major concern for residents in the area. Other potential concerns about townhouses planned for next to Gordon Drive and impacts on property value and lake views. Highstreet states it is working with the city on improving traffic, parking concerns and pedestrian safety. The company said, the townhouse component is part of a later phase of the development and has been removed from the current application package. It will be reviewed for a future application.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentHousing