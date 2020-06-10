Kelowna-based outdoor cinema company holding screenings at Trinity Church

COVID-19 has put a halt to standard cinema as we know it, but thanks to a Kelowna movie company, you can now enjoy a movie on the big screen while maintaining social distancing.

As of now, Outside Cinema is showing outdoor, drive-in style movies every Friday and Saturday at Trinity Church in Kelowna.

The Kelowna-based company is an outdoor movie theatre rental company, servicing the Okanagan from Osoyoos to Kamloops and beyond.

In addition to hosting screenings, Outside Cinema provides screen rentals, bringing the magic of the movies to life in almost any outdoor setting you can think of. From parks or beaches to backyards or big fields, the company can set up its large inflatable screens and show nearly any movie you and your audience desire.

Pricing depends on multiple factors such as screen size, date, site power, travel distance, site layout and licensing. To request a quote and more information visit the Outdoor Cinema website here.

Don’t miss out on the screening of Onward at Trinity Church on Friday, June 12.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

