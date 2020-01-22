Kelowna buisness named finalist for Small Business BC Awards

Twirling Umbrellas is one of five buisnesses chosen for the Best Company Award

A small Kelowna business has been named one of the top companies in the province by the Small Business BC Awards.

Twirling Umbrellas, a web design and digital marketing group, is one of five finalists for the Best Company Award and one of only 40 companies to have been selected after a selection process that started with over 600 small businesses across the province for the 17th Annual Small Business BC Awards.

“As the leading small business awards competition in British Columbia, these awards not only recognize the outstanding achievements of local entrepreneurs, they also provide a powerful platform for future success,” reads the Small Business BC website.

In the eight categories, a majority of the nominated finalists are from Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Coast.

Along side Twirling Umbrellas were fellow Okanagan businesses Summit Tiny Homes from Vernon, nominated for the Best Marketer Award and Mismack Clean Cosmetics from Salmon Arm which was nominated in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category.

In the final step to be awarded the winner of the Best Company Award category, Twirling Umbrellas will pitch their business to a panel of experts with the winning companies set to be announced in Vancouver on Feb. 21.

