Kelowna chef heads up Okanagan restaurant group

Bernard Casavant Named Director of Operations for RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

A familiar face around Okanagan College will soon be no more as Chef Bernard Casavant is leaving his position as culinary manager for a well-known Okanagan restaurant establishment.

This month the man who has been a major player in the Canadian Culinary Championships will become the new director of operations for RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd (RSS).

As one of the first chefs in Canada to earn the Chef de Cuisine Certification (CCC), Casavant is going to take his culinary expertise and assist Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao in overseeing the operation of all of the RauDZ Creative Concepts restaurants.

RCC co-owner Audrey Surrao says she has worked with Casavant for the past 30 years in hotels, restaurants and on philanthropic projects.

“His depth of experience and culinary expertise is something I have come to trust and rely upon for my entire career. It is a true pleasure to have him join our team and work with Rod and I taking our company to the highest level.”

While Rod Butters adds that Casavant’s passion for the restaurant business and the Okanagan Valley community will allow the RCC brand to continue to grow and thrive.

“I’m looking forward to working with him to continue our company’s focus of being a leader in the restaurant sector,” he said.

Both Butters and Casavant are members of the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame and CCFCC Honour Society, and Casavant says he is looking forward to working with the company.

“Over the years I have admired the high level of professionalism and commitment to supporting local that their team has demonstrated.”

Starting in 1989, Casavant worked in Whistler as the first as the executive chef for the newly built Chateau Whistler and later his own restaurant Chef Bernard’s Bistro. In 2006, he relocated to the Okanagan and becoming Executive Chef at the Sonora Room at Burrowing Owl Winery, later moving to Wild Apple Restaurant and Lounge in Kelowna. He joined Okanagan College in 2014 as Culinary Manager of the Wine, Food and Tourism program.

Under the RCC umbrella is the restaurant RauDZ and Micro located in Kelowna, as well as Hester Creek’s Terrafina, in the South Okanagan and soon Surrao and Butters will open a diner also in downtown Kelowna.

