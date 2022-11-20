Kelowna Christmas tree farm open for sales

Grumpy’s Christmas Tree Farm opened for annual sales Nov. 19, 2022. (Grumpy’s Christmas Tree Farm/Facebook)

Christmas tree sales kicked off Nov. 19 at Grumpy’s Christmas Tree Farm in Kelowna.

Owner Richard Lamberton said it was a great first day.

“I think we sold about 25 trees… That’s pretty good for the first day.”

The lot has a total of 300 trees for sale, 200 of them pre-cut and ready for pick-up.

“I’ve been growing trees for close to 20 years now and selling trees for about eight now I think.”

Lamberton said pre-cut trees are balsam fir and are available at $65 each.

Of the remaining 100 trees, families can come choose their own and do the hard work of cutting them down on Dec. 3.

Choose and cut trees are priced at $85 each.

READ MORE: Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

