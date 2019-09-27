Hundreds of activists attended the event today around city hall. (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna climate change strike temporarily shuts down Water Street

Hundreds attended the event today in downtown Kelowna

A portion of Water Street was briefly shut down in Kelowna today as hundreds of people assembled outside of city hall to demand more action and awareness by politicians on climate change.

The Global Climate Strike event today was the last of three that were held in Kelowna over the last week. The first local rally was held outside of Kelowna City Hall last Friday and the second rally occurred at UBCO on Thursday.

READ MORE: Students, faculty, staff from UBCO skip class for climate change rally

The protest today was significantly larger than previous ones, with hundreds of activists also turning up at the Penticton Global Climate Strike today in Southern Okanagan.

Climate activist Tessa Gordey, one participant who served vegan chilli to demonstrators, said the event today was an impactful way to get the climate change message out to Canadians.

“Everyone just goes through their day-to-day life not worrying about climate change. But, if we collectively say that we need to change, hopefully the message will eventually reach a government level.”

NDP and Green Party candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country Justin Kulik and Travis Ashley were also at the event to make a public speech.

During Kulik’s speech, he said that voting was the biggest way for the government to get the message on climate change.

“Climate change is not a partisan change. So on October 21, get out to vote. If you can’t vote, get your parents to vote. Let’s elect a parliament that reflects the diversity of Canada and one that cares about climate change.”

Near the end of the strike, numerous police officers were around Water Street to redirect traffic around city hall as activists laid down on the surrounding lawn and street to get their message across.

In other Canadian cities, Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver was temporarily shut down to traffic today as of thousands of people rallied in Vancouver to voice their message on climate change. Tens of thousands of other people also attended similar rallies today in Toronto and Montreal.

