Kelowna council moves Wilden neighbourhood expansion forward

The expansion would see 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park

A map of the proposed addition to the Wilden neighbourhood. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood has cleared the first hurdle in working towards the next phase of its development.

Kelowna city council passed its first reading to zoning and planning changes for the 33-hectare expansion on Monday (Feb. 8). If given final approval, the changes would facilitate 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park. Two highly environmentally sensitive ponds would also be preserved in the project.

The subdivision, proposed to be named Hidden Hills, would be located where Union Road and Hidden Hills Drive currently end. Both roads would need to be expanded to provide access to the area.

Rezoning is required to allow slightly smaller lots in the area and designate two hectares as park space.

The project will come back to council in the coming months.

City of Kelowna