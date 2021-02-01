The City of Kelowna is looking to change its micro-mobility program to allow a single operator to provide e-bike-share services to the city, in hopes it will pique interest among service providers. (Contributed)

The City of Kelowna is looking to change its micro-mobility program to allow a single operator to provide e-bike-share services to the city, in hopes it will pique interest among service providers. (Contributed)

Kelowna looks to offer exclusivity for e-bike-share operator, not e-scooters

Kelowna’s e-scooter sharing market will remain competitive, while the city seeks a lone e-bike-share operator

Kelowna should continue to allow a competitive e-scooter sharing market while beginning a search for a lone e-bike-share service provider, staff told council on Monday (Feb. 1).

In June 2020, council requested staff devise a report on the implications of offering exclusivity to a single provider to handle all of the city’s e-mobility sharing programs — both e-bike-share and e-scooter share. This would prove challenging, staff said Monday, as currently only one company currently offers the services in tandem.

As a result, active transportation co-ordinator Matt Worona suggested the city allow e-scooter share programs to continue as it previously did through summer 2019 with a competitive market built by several providers. While the city wouldn’t incur any financial penalties in cancelling those permits to allow for a single provider, it could hurt the city’s reputation with service providers, Worona told council.

“Historically, the City of Kelowna has allowed and encouraged competition in the private delivery of shared transportation services — think taxis, ride-hailing, car-share,” Worona said, adding that the “flux” of the industry could cause service interruptions if given to a single company.

READ MORE: Rideshare e-scooters intrusive, novelty rentals: Kelowna city councillor

READ MORE: Kelowna transit system poised for recovery: transit manager

However, Worona said offering exclusivity for e-bike-share services could pique operators’ interest, which is lacking under the current application system.

Council agreed with Worona, directing staff to come back with an amendment to the city’s micro-mobility program which would allow operators to apply to become the city’s exclusive e-bike-share provider. The amendment would not affect operations for rental programs.

While e-scooters are not currently allowed on city streets, the provincial government is expected to soon amend legislation to change that — until then, e-scooter services won’t return to Kelowna, staff said.

Currently, all mobility sharing programs in the city remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Kelowna condo development proposal reaches for mountain tops

READ MORE: Towering waterfront resort planned in Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau, U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris talk COVID-19, Buy American and Montreal
Next story
Coquihalla closed southbound

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Six COVID-19 deaths over weekend throughout Okanagan

Two in Vernon and one in West Kelowna care homes, three in community/hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

The City of Kelowna is looking to change its micro-mobility program to allow a single operator to provide e-bike-share services to the city, in hopes it will pique interest among service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna looks to offer exclusivity for e-bike-share operator, not e-scooters

Kelowna’s e-scooter sharing market will remain competitive, while the city seeks a lone e-bike-share operator

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a man’s hand during a traffic stop; RCMP refute man’s claims

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
North Okanagan basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read