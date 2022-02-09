Kelowna council serves up liquor licence support for new brewery

Recommendation goes to B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for consideration

Council is supporting a liquor licence recommendation for a proposed brewery next to the Rail Trail.

Railside Brewing is converting an old warehouse at 1170-1186 High Road into a brew-house and lounge. At a public hearing Feb. 8, an area resident in support of the development did raise concerns over parking. Pointing out the neighbourhood can get congested with resident and guest parking, and families parking to go biking along the Rail Trail. The resident also noted nearby businesses, Bankhead Elementary and Northwood Seniors Home can add to the congestion.

Railside Brewing owner, Rob Leinemann, told council there are 16 parking stalls available on-site, although one would be lost to an outside patio, and approximately 40 other spots become available once neighbouring businesses start closing at 4 p.m.

“I don’t anticipate parking being an issue,” said Leinemann.

Council voted unanimously in support of the liquor licence, which will be forwarded to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for consideration.

