Kelowna council to consider rezoning for two proposed housing developments

Projects are planned for Wardlaw Avenue and Nickel Road

City council will consider two rezoning applications for proposed developments on Wardlaw Avenue and Nickel Road at its upcoming meeting (April 4).

A three-storey, nine-unit housing project is planned for 640 Wardlaw Avenue, between Pandosy and Richter Streets. A staff report states additional density in the area is supported by amenities including nearby parks, Okanagan Lake, transit, restaurants and shopping.

The other rezoning application is for an infill development at 285-287 Nickel Road, near Houghton Road in Rutland. It consists of two townhome buildings with eight units located near Ben Lee Park and Springvalley Middle and Elementary Schools. The planned three-bedroom townhomes would be three storeys with a study on the ground floor.

Development and planning staff supports rezoning for both properties.

Site plan showing location of proposed development for 640 Wardlaw Avenue.

