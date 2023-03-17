Kelowna councillor concerned over safety on Clifton Road

Council will address traffic and safety concerns on Clifton Road at its March 20 meeting.

The matter is being brought forward by Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

In a draft resolution for council’s consideration, Wooldridge notes that the Clifton Highlands area has been experiencing anticipated growth with the build-out of several neighbourhoods and that there are approximately 200 private driveways with direct access to Clifton Road as well as connection roads to Wilden and Clifton Estates.

“The area lacks sidewalks, crosswalks, active transportation routes, and controlled intersections that continue to pose risk to pedestrians and cyclists,” said Wooldridge. “In addition, there are lands that are currently undeveloped that will likely realize full build-out of single-unit homes in coming years.

ICBC statistics show a significant number of vehicle collisions at several intersections along Clifton Road between 2015 to 2021, especially at Mountain Avenue, High Road and Lynwood Crescent, Caramillo Road, and Rio Drive.

Wooldridge adds that residents are seeking clarity on anticipated capital improvements to improve safety due to the increased activity in their neighbourhoods.

His resolution asks that council direct staff to report back on the planned transportation capital improvements for the North Clifton area and applicable timelines to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety.

