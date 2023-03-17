Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)

Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)

Kelowna councillor concerned over safety on Clifton Road

Lack of sidewalks, crosswalks, active transportation routes, controlled intersections pose risks

Council will address traffic and safety concerns on Clifton Road at its March 20 meeting.

The matter is being brought forward by Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

In a draft resolution for council’s consideration, Wooldridge notes that the Clifton Highlands area has been experiencing anticipated growth with the build-out of several neighbourhoods and that there are approximately 200 private driveways with direct access to Clifton Road as well as connection roads to Wilden and Clifton Estates.

“The area lacks sidewalks, crosswalks, active transportation routes, and controlled intersections that continue to pose risk to pedestrians and cyclists,” said Wooldridge. “In addition, there are lands that are currently undeveloped that will likely realize full build-out of single-unit homes in coming years.

ICBC statistics show a significant number of vehicle collisions at several intersections along Clifton Road between 2015 to 2021, especially at Mountain Avenue, High Road and Lynwood Crescent, Caramillo Road, and Rio Drive.

Wooldridge adds that residents are seeking clarity on anticipated capital improvements to improve safety due to the increased activity in their neighbourhoods.

His resolution asks that council direct staff to report back on the planned transportation capital improvements for the North Clifton area and applicable timelines to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety.

READ MORE: Kelowna council sets its top priorities for next 3 years

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaICBCmotor vehicle crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Slovakia, after Poland, agrees to give Ukraine Soviet jets
Next story
‘Public needs a break’: Penticton man who stole cheesecake to spend more time in jail

Just Posted

events
What’s Happening in Kelowna: Spring into wellness

YLW Airport Director Sam Samaddar (left) and WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech spoke to the media on Friday, March 17 about additional travel to three other Canadian cities being added to the airport. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
WestJet CEO pays visit to Kelowna airport amid announcement of added flights

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Repeat offender arrested after truck stolen from Kelowna airport

Detailed design is underway for improvements at Highway 97 and Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland. (Photo/Google Maps)
Speed limits on Hwy. 97 still a concern for Peachland council

Pop-up banner image