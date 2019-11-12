Kelowna couple collects 20,000 beverage containers for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Raymond Ibeau and Barbara Katz spent the past year riding their ATVs along backroads to collect cans and bottles in an effort to raise money for the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

When all was said and done, the couple collected over 20,000 recyclable beverage containers – enough to donate $1,800 to the organization.

To collect the bottles, the couple walked a mile-long circuit every night in their central Kelowna neighbourhood, however over the summer they decided to spend a month in the Kootenay’s to see if they could increase their bounty.

“We spent a month in the Kootenays, near the Bugaboos and as far south as Invermere. We didn’t find as many bottles there. Most came from the Okanagan,” Imbeau said

To help the couple fundraise money, neighbours also started to pitch in by leaving them recyclables.

This year’s donation is more than double the amont they donated last year to help the search and rescue organization buy a TrailerRider chair. The chair is used to rescue injured people who can’t walk but don’t need a full stretcher.

COSAR president Dan Schlosser thanked Imbeau and Kitz for their donation.

“Because of the generosity of people like Ray and Barb, we can continue to improve our ability to help people in need,” Schlosser said.

“Until the province or feds introduce a stable funding model, we must rely on fundraising to stay fully operational.”

For more information on how to donate to COSAR, visit www.COSAR.ca.

