Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society member Doug Nelmes and president Becky Marks donated blood at the Canadian Blood Services building Saturday as part of the society’s inituative to help others in the community. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna dragon boaters donate blood

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society is holding a blood clinic today

It’s a good day to give blood as part of the Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society.

Member Doug Nelmes donated blood for the 141st time Saturday, April 14. He has been donating his blood since he was 18 and said it’s a good way to check your iron levels, among other things, because a lot of people don’t know they’re deficient.

President Becky Marks, with the society, said the club is very community oriented and this is the first time the dragon boaters are hosting a drive.

“We thought approaching the club and getting our members involved would be a good thing,” she said, adding 100 people signed up to donate blood Saturday.

Related: Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

“Every time you donate it goes onto your team, so we can see how much a team has donated throughout the year,” Nelmes said.

The society plans to hold another clinic in the fall, with the goal to donate even more blood.

As a non-profit, the society also wants to give as much as it can to the community, Marks said.

Canadian Blood Services is located on Dilworth Drive. Walk-ins are welcome and the hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out more information visit blood.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What is that giant bark ball in Lake Country?

Just Posted

Kelowna dragon boaters donate blood

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society is holding a blood clinic today

In Photos: Students showcase science skills at annual fair

The 2018 Central Okanagan Regional Science Fair is held today at Aberdeen Hall

Lake Country trails need improvements, says walking group

Walk Around Lake Country will make present to council Tuesday night

West Kelowna resident named kid hero for GoFundMe

Gage Andreas Marcel Archer doesn’t care that he has long hair

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, the Kelowna Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

Foodies find your fill in the Okanagan

Need a place to eat this weekend? We’ve got you covered

Summerland’s snowpack level far higher than normal

Measurements at two sites have been high throughout this year

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so the Tsilhqot’in National Government can determine its emergency management

Canadian men go for gold after buzzer-beater at the Commonwealth Games

The dramatic win guarantees Canada its first medal in men’s basketball

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

Three funerals taking place for Humboldt Broncos killed in last week’s bus crash

B.C. RCMP constable being sued for alleged assault, false imprisonment

Lawsuit stems from traffic stop incident in November of 2017

Beloved dog missing after truck stolen from Barriere found in Chilliwack

Vehicle recovered in Chilliwack, but not the dog

Most Read