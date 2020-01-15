Kelowna expected to warm up by the weekend

If it feels like the freezing temperatures are never going to end, some relief is on the way.
According to Environment Canada, Kelowna will be warming up as the week progresses, reaching a high of 0 Celcius on Sunday.
Happy Hump Day Kelowna! Temperatures are expected to warm up as the week progresses, reaching a high of 2 C on Monday. Here's a look at #Kelowna's weekend forecast provided by Environment Canada. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/2YbZRhKpwE
Looking even further ahead, the forecast projects Kelowna will warm up to 2 C on Monday.
Today’s forecast is -13 C, feeling like -28 C and – 22 C in the afternoon with the wind chill. Periods of snow are also projected to fall this morning and tonight, amounting to two to four cm.
The projected warm temperatures come after a week-long stint of large amounts of snow and freezing temperatures. On Monday, a deep freeze hit the Okanagan as temperatures hovered around -19 C throughout the day, but with the wind chill, it felt more like -24 C in the morning and – 29 C in the afternoon. A blowing snow advisory was also in effect for the Okanagan Valley.
A day earlier temperatures dropped to -19 C from around 1 C in less than 24 hours on Jan. 12.
Wind gusts of 70 km/h also didn’t help, making the temperature feel like -28 C earlier this week.
