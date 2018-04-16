Kelowna family in need of help after fire

The fire took their pets and their home

A local family is struggling to meet basic needs in the wake of a Sunday fire that destroyed their home and took their pets.

“The fire started in started at around 2 p.m. Sunday April 15,” reads a GoFundMe account set up by a family friend.

“Thankfully, a young mother and her three children were not home during the fire. Most regrettably, her four dogs, cat and duck were killed,” said Meghann Atina in the post. “It’s truly heartbreaking to lose one pet, but all in one day is unfathomable.”

READ MORE: MULTIPLE ANIMALS KILLED BY FIRE

As a family member, Atina said she’s trying to help raise money for the woman who lived in the home.

“She needs all the basic necessities, somewhere to stay, clothes, furniture, beds for her and her children. She needs a fresh start after this horrific tragedy,” said Atina. “If you can spare anything it would be most helpful.”

The Kelowna Fire Department was alerted to thick, black smoke rising from a property along McCurdy Road, between Morrison and MacKenzie Roads, at around 1:45 p.m.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control by about 2:30 p.m.

“Fire crews knocked down (the) fire from (the) exterior before entering the structure. They did a primary search and found four dogs, one cat and a duck that had unfortunately perished in the fire,” said Kelly Stephens, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

