Kelowna fire that destroyed RV, damaged nearby garage deemed suspicious

Firefighters put out both fires and were able to prevent the flames from reaching the home, which housed four tenants and a dog

A fire that destroyed an RV trailer and severely damaged a nearby garage at a residence located at the 600 block of Gerstmar Road early Friday morning (April 23) has been deemed suspicious.

At 2:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a five-wheel trailer on fire. The fire extended to a nearby garage, and the response was later labeled as a second alarm structure fire response.

Firefighters put out both fires and were able to prevent the flames from reaching the home, which housed four tenants and a dog. All occupants made it safely out of the residence.

Both Kelowna RCMP and the fire department are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
