Kelowna Hells Angels prospect sentenced to 9 months in jail for aggravated assault

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A man described by RCMP as a “known prospect” of the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels will spend nine months behind bars for a 2019 assault that sent one man to hospital.

Colin Michael Bayley was charged with aggravated assault more than two years ago on May 6, 2019. Police said the incident happened at a bar in downtown Kelowna and a 41-year-old man transported hospital as a result.

Bayley’s arrest came just more than a week later after Mounties executed a search warrant on the Hells Angels’ Kelowna clubhouse on May 15, 2019.

Bayley pleaded guilty to the charge in a Kelowna courtroom on May 3, at what was meant to be the outset of a three-day trial.

On Friday (May 14), Bayley was handed a nine-month prison sentence followed by 18 months of probation. The judge also ordered Bayley to be subject to a 10-year firearm prohibition.

As the matter wound through the courts over the last two years, Bayley remained out of prison on bail.

