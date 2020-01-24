Kelowna kicks off Chinese New Year

Lantern festival and Lunar New Year event are some of this year’s festivities

Multiple events are getting underway in Kelowna over the next few weeks as part of the Chinese New Year.

To kick things off, UBCO will be holding a 2020 Lunar New Year celebration event on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 12:00 p.m. at their ballroom campus. The event will feature a potluck, games and a door prize.

On Feb. 8, a Spring Lantern Festival hosted by the Okanagan Chinese Community Association (OCCA) will be getting underway at 6 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Centre Apple Hall in Kelowna.

OCCA founding member Hua Meng said there will be lots of activities occurring at the event.

“The event will have stage performances, children activities, lantern riddles and the lighting of lanterns for the holidays,” said Meng.

“We will also have a Chinese New Year dinner, which is being supplied by 88 Grand Buffet.”

Meng said the 10th annual event has grown immensely over the year.

“Our first event started in 2011, which was attended by about 100 people at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club,” said Meng.

“Each year, we have rent to a bigger hall for the event. For this year, we have have about 50 volunteers and a hall that will be able to hold 400 people.”

Last year’s Chinese New Year Spring Lantern Festival was an astounding success, which saw hundreds of people hang colourful lanterns, eat rice cake and enjoy a day with their families.

On a bigger scale, thousands of people are also expected to attend Chinese New Festivities in Vancouver over the coming weeks.

January 25 marks the Year of the Rat in the Chinese calendar.

