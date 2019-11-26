A mother-daughter duo wonder how will this prime downtown Kelowna land at the former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue be used as it will have impact on future generations of Kelowna residents. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Kelowna Legacy Group continues push for public appeal over proposed use of city land

The group’s new website details a vision for downtown Kelowna, including the former RCMP site

The Kelowna Legacy Group is continuing to push for a response from the city on the proposed development of a piece of land in downtown Kelowna.

In October, the Legacy Group appealed to the City of Kelowna to hold off on the sale of a major downtown property at the old RCMP site on Doyle Avenue. The group doubled down on their efforts earlier this week in hopes to garner a response from the city and detail their proposed plans in what the area could offer beyond a simple condo development.

“This issue is far too important to the community of Kelowna to simply let the sale or lease process proceed,” said a Legacy Group release on Nov. 25.

READ MORE: Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

The groups proposal is now detailed in the groups new website, kelownalegacy.com.

According to the group, the overall response to the website’s debut on Monday led the new site to crash. The site is back working as of Tuesday morning.

The group is comprised of passionate and concerned Okanagan residents and business people. Their focus is to delay or stop the sale of the former RCMP site so that meaningful public consultation on the possibilities for the downtown district could be considered.

In the Legacy Group release, they claim that they have not received a response from the city on their submission since their first letter to the city in October and that they’re maintaining their plea for support from Okanagan residents.

“We continue to ask the community for their vision and input into what we truly feel will benefit the entire community,” said the release.

READ MORE: RDCO board members to vote on climate emergency declaration

The current plans for the downtown site are detailed in the city’s Civic Precinct Plan, which was formulated in 2015. The plan was created using community imput, however the Legacy Group said only 113 people completed surveys and only 138 people attended the two public information sessions.

“In our minds, these modest numbers, given the population of Kelowna, indicate an inadequate endeavor to truly reflect the wider community’s interest or will,” the release reads.

