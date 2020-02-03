Multiple guns were seized during the search warrant on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna man facing ten criminal charges by B.C. Prosecution Service

Charges come after illicit drugs, firearms and weapons were seized from Rutland home on Jan. 28

Kelowna resident Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing ten criminal charges by the BC Prosecution Service after RCMP executed a search warrant in the Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

During the warrant, RCMP said illicit drugs like suspected crystal meth, firearms and weapons were seized at the property located in the 600-block of Gerstmar Road in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

RCMP said the warrant was executed as part of an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking around Rutland.

Charges against Zeleniski include five counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of possession of firearm without licence, two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order, one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of breach of release.

RCMP said Zeleniski will now remain in custody until he appears in court at a later date.

