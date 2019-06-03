Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

A Kelowna man was stabbed while searching for his phone early Sunday morning. (File photo)

A man was sent to hospital early Sunday morning after being stabbed while searching for his cellphone.

Kelowna emergency crews responded just before 3 a.m. on June 2 to the 400 block of Lawrence Avenue to respond to reports of a knife stabbing. RCMP arrived shortly after.

The victim, a 33-year-old West Kelowna man, was found alert and conscious, but bleeding from a “pair of stab wounds to his upper body,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The man reported he was searching for his cellphone, using an associate’s phone to trace his stolen device through a GPS tracking service.

“A confrontation ensued and quickly escalated to a weapon assault when the victim came face to face with the armed suspect,” O’Donaghey said. “Despite being injured, the victim yelled for help and continued to follow the male suspect’s movements, which allowed our responding officers to safely and effectively apprehend him.”

A 57-year-old Kelowna man was arrested without further incident.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment and it is believed his injuries are non-life threatening.

RCMP seek further information from the public related to their ongoing investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.