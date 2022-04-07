Kelowna man’s car goes ‘boom’

A Kelowna man is without a vehicle after something under the hood went ‘boom’, Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 2400 block of Grenfell Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of a car on fire.

The fire appeared minor to be mechanical in nature. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

The owner of the car said he thinks it was his intake that went ‘boom’ when he tried to start the vehicle.

