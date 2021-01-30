Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna men running for mental health awareness

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb hope to erase the stigma, start conversations about mental health

In the pursuit of mental health awareness, two Kelowna athletes are running an ultra marathon.

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb, both lacrosse players in the Central Okanagan, share a common passion for mental health awareness.

Together they will be using their athleticism to promote the cause – running 50 kilometers along the rail trail from Vernon to Kelowna on May 10. They will be using the next four months to prepare for the feat.

According to their statement on GoFundMe, the wife of Garant is a nurse who focuses on mental health and substance use thearpy.

“Cody’s passion for mental health stems from his wife’s experience with PTSD. Since then he has been passionate about erasing the stigma and starting the conversation,” reads their statement.

In support of their cause, the two launched a fundraiser. All donations will be given to the B.C. Mental Health Foundation.

The two are hoping to raise at least $2,500, which they have almost succeeded in already.

To donate, click here.

