Kelowna moms make top 100 for ‘TELUS Pitch Contest’

MOGA Mom aims to create programs to help give moms a better quality of life

A group of Kelowna moms with the hopes of creating new support programs have been chosen as a finalist in the 2019 Telus Pitch Contest.

MOGA Mom has a chance to win $100,000 and if they win, have a plan to create wellness programs in the community.

MOGA mom’s founder Amy Rauscher began her venture into the business world five years ago with mom and baby yoga classes.

Together with co-founders Hannah Day and Julie McCoppen, Rauscher said they have created a revolutionary business in the health and wellness space, focused on yoga but also the well-being of moms in the Okanagan.

“To be recognized among thousands of amazing small businesses in Canada is a prize on its own,” said Rauscher. “We are so grateful for the support over the past few years from moms across the country, but especially here in the Okanagan where MOGA was born. The community of supportive moms is what I am most proud of.”

Kelowna isn’t the only location you can find MOGA Mom, they now have locations in three provinces across Canada. Rauscher said if they win the prize money to launch sister-programs like ‘Birth Your Power’.

“The online program offers much-needed support for new moms who struggle with postpartum mood disorders by identifying their struggles, normalizing their experiences to remove the stigma around these disorders, and connecting them with qualified professionals who can help them through it,” said Rauscher.

“If we were to win the grand prize money, the launch of the Birth Your Power program will truly be life-changing for moms locally and across Canada,” said Rauscher.

People can vote online for MOGA Mom on the TELUS Pitch Contest webpage, the contest ends July 10 to determine the Top 10 finalists, which will be announced on July 15.

To connect with the MOGA community, visit MOGAMoms.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

