Kelowna Morningside Rotary Club donates to Police Service Dogs

The donation will dress the service dogs in the Central Okanagan with ballistic protection vests

Thanks to a considerate donation made by the Kelowna Morningside Rotary Club, Police Service Dogs in the Central Okanagan are fully equipped with potentially life saving ballistic protection vests, to provide them with added protection in high-risk situations.

The protection vests were first acquired and donated to police canines with the Kelowna RCMP in the summer of 2017. Since that time those police service dogs have donned their protective gear, for countless calls for service to perform a multitude of tasks, including tracking criminals and VIP protection duties.

“I am very grateful for the generous donation of these vests which will provide our canine partners, with a layer of protection against offenders who may choose to brandish sharp objects during an arrest,” said Const. Reg Sahay, a police dog handler of Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services. “These specialized vests could also protect our dogs from unknown hazards, such as sharp branches or metal objects, which they may encounter while tracking for suspects or even missing persons in open areas or even confined spaces.”

A North American based company, designed the vests, which creates tactical canine body armour and other gear. Each vest is custom fit to each dog.

“We are vested in the safety and well-being of our four-legged K9 officers within the RCMP,” said Graham Allcock, past president of the Kelowna Morningside Rotary Club. “They work day and night to help protect us, and we are so pleased to be able to help shield them from unnecessary harm while they perform their duties.”

