Kelowna neighbourhood hosts pop-up vaccine clinic

The clinic will be at Rutland Centennial Park on Wednesday

Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood will host a pop-up outdoor neighbourhood immunization clinic Wednesday.

In partnership with the City of Kelowna, the Uptown Rutland Business Association and the Rutland Residents Association, Interior Health is hosting a neighbourhood immunization clinic at Rutland Centennial Park.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., people who live or work in Rutland born in 2009 or earlier are welcome to drop in, register, and receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rutland residents who are not able to attend the neighbourhood clinic can still receive a vaccine locally.

Rutland currently has one of the lowest vaccination uptake rates in the B.C. Interior up to May 24, according to BC Centre for Disease Control data. Just 52 per cent of the adult population in Rutland has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while most other areas in Kelowna are approaching 60 per cent. In Kelowna’s Mission area, 64 per cent of adults have received a dose.

Interior Health has two nearby immunization clinics: Rutland Centennial Hall offers appointments five days per week, Monday to Friday, and Trinity Church offers vaccine appointments seven days a week. You can register here or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

