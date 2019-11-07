(Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP add more officers to downtown patrols

Two new officers will join the Community Safety Unit

Downtown Kelowna will soon have more RCMP boots on the ground.

Two new officers have been added to the RCMP Community Safety Unit ahead of the colder holiday season. The reinforcements will add to the liaison between officers and downtown businesses and residents.

Constables Mike Gauthier and Sam Boutin will join the newly developed foot patrol program to assist with enforcement, problem solving and community safety through crime prevention.

“I am a huge proponent of crime prevention through education and strong community policing” said Cst. Gauthier.

“I too live in this community and want to see people living and working in a happy and safe environment.”

The foot patrol teams will focus on the downtown areas of Kelowna.

“Not only are we able to engage with the downtown business owners, but we can assist other clients in need by connecting them to support services and other intervention programs,” said Cst. Boutin.

“Ultimately we hope our presence will reduce the calls for service and prevent crime in our downtown community.”

READ MORE: City of Kelowna sues contractor for allegedly breaking sewage pipe

READ MORE: End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Just Posted

Rockets’ mistakes too much to overcome in Wednesday night loss to Royals

Kelowna fell 6-3 to Victoria, return to action Friday night

Kelowna United Way youth tech program gets $20,000 donation

The funding comes from the RBC Future Launch program

Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

Kangaroo Creek Farm needs to “re-home” six peacocks

Horrific cat death prompts Kelowna man to demand province give funding to BC SPCA

The kitten was found dead with a string tied to its neck at one end and a thumb-tack at the other

End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan has put his motel up for sale

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Construction activity busy in Summerland

Since beginning of 2019, 188 building permits worth $35,178,800 have been issued

Cannabis products removed from Princeton store shelves after visits from RCMP

Police seized a quantity of illegal cannabis products at a local business… Continue reading

Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Offences took place between December 2018 and September 2019

COLUMN: Honouring Veterans’ Week

This week I am back in Ottawa for the first time since… Continue reading

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Most Read