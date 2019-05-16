Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

30-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody for connection to a May 6 incident

A 30-year-old Kelowna man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Kelowna May 6.

Colin Michael Bayley was taken into police custody Wednesday evening after the RCMP Street Enforcement Unit, along with other officers, executed a search warrant on the Hell’s Angels’ clubhouse in the city.

“The warrant was related to an ongoing police investigation into an alleged serious assault carried out on May 6 at an establishment located in the 300-block of Bernard Avenue,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release.

“Investigations into crimes that have connections to gangs or organized crime are extremely complex and can take a significant amount of resources. We are fortunate in this province to have a number of integrated and specialized units ready to assist.”

Details of the assault were not disclosed by the police. However, a 41-year-old man was transported to hospital after the assault took place.

Police described Bayley as “known prospect” of the outlaw motorcycle gang.

Bayley made his first appearance in court Thursday May 16.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
