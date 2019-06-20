Const. Fleming registers a bike with 529 Garage, a theft recovery program. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Kelowna RCMP host bike theft prevention seminar

Learn the best ways to secure your bike Saturday at Stuart Park

Kelowna bikers are getting a helping hand with the protection their two-wheeled rides this weekend.

The Bike Theft Prevention event is being hosted by the city’s Crime Prevention Unit and Kelowna RCMP volunteers at Stuart Park on Saturday.

The seminar will allow volunteers to share the best strategies to prevent bike theft and demonstrations on the 529 Garage app. The app acts as a registry for local’s bikes, and police can search the database when recovering stolen bikes during RCMP investigations.

According to CrimeStoppers, there were almost 30 bikes reported stolen in downtown Kelowna from April 22 to May 19.

RCMP have reportedly been targeting known property crime offenders in Okanagan communities, and look to cut back the number of bike thefts this summer with Saturday’s theft prevention seminar, and making RCMP volunteers available at Dancing in the Park events throughout July and August.

Saturday’s seminar will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the area between the Stuart Park bear and the Tourism Kelowna information centre.

More information on the RCMP’s theft prevention and the 529 Garage app can be found at kelowna.ca/endbiketheft.

