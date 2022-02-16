File photo

File photo

Kelowna RCMP no longer investigating found severed finger

The person who lost the finger received medical attention

Rutland residents have nothing to fear after a severed finger was found near a bus stop on Hardie Road, Monday afternoon.

RCMP seized the finger as evidence alongside the Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Services about 2:45 p.m., Feb. 14.

The person who lost the finger was identified and RCMP says this person was spoken to and they did receive medical attention.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said police will not be releasing any further information as this relates to the person’s medical information.

But assured those living in the area that there was no need to be concerned and the matter is no longer under investigation.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna

Previous story
B.C. cabinet minister didn’t mislead legislature over FOI fee, speaker rules

Just Posted

File photo
Kelowna RCMP no longer investigating found severed finger

A take-home test kit for drug users is seen here. Interior Health is warning about a potent mix of drugs circulating around its communities. Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health
Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs

Signs say ‘Mental Health Matters,’ ‘Gyms are Essential,’ and ‘#FreeBC’ (Iron Energy Gym/Instagram)
Interior Health seeks injunction against West Kelowna gym, wants rule-breakers arrested

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council nets $20M in grants for 2021