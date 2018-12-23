Kelowna RCMP recover stolen excavator

RCMP were called to reports of a hit-and-run in Peachland Saturday but instead found a man injured during a confrontation. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP recovered an excavator that was stolen in broad daylight in November.

A tip from the public helped the Kelowna RCMP Target Team helped them recover the excavator.

On Nov. 18 at 3:04 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP were called to investigate a theft from a work site located at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way. The suspect acted quickly and fled the area northbound on Dilworth Drive.

On Dec. 12 a 36-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody while in possession of the stolen excavator. He now faces potential charges related to allegedly being in possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

“The excavator, which was seized by police, has since been returned to its rightful owner,” said Const. Jason Clarke. “The Kelowna RCMP Target Team would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in the successful recovery of the stolen excavator.”

