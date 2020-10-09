Kelowna RCMP remind drivers to prepare for changing weather conditions

“Getting your vehicle winter-ready now means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive”

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding drivers to adjust to changing weather conditions.

Now that the days are getting shorter and the warm summer roads are behind us, it’s time to get those winter tires on and shift into winter driving.

“At this time of year, road conditions can be extremely unpredictable,” said Sgt. Mark Booth non-commissioned officer-in-charge (NCO/ic) of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“Getting your vehicle winter-ready now means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive in the Okanagan.”

Here are the steps you need to take to ensure you’re ready for winter driving:

Make sure all four of your tires are winter rated and in good condition.

Remember, our highways with high mountain passes require winter tires or chains starting on October 1st; Pack an emergency kit for your vehicle. This should include non-perishable food, scraper/snowbrush, flashlight, flares, shovel and traction mat, sand, or kitty litter, jumper cables, and extra clothes or a blanket;

This should include non-perishable food, scraper/snowbrush, flashlight, flares, shovel and traction mat, sand, or kitty litter, jumper cables, and extra clothes or a blanket; Be seen. When it’s a dark wintery day, or it’s raining or snowing, turn on your headlights. (Remember: taillights don’t activate when you have your daytime running lights on);

When it’s a dark wintery day, or it’s raining or snowing, turn on your headlights. (Remember: taillights don’t activate when you have your daytime running lights on); Drive for the conditions. The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal conditions. If it’s raining, snowy or icy, drop your speed to match the road conditions;

The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal conditions. If it’s raining, snowy or icy, drop your speed to match the road conditions; Plan your route and let someone know. If you’re planning a trip make sure to plan your route, check road conditions and let someone know about it.

