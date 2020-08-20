The text on the sign has nothing to do with the theft.

Kelowna RCMP search for stolen traffic sign

Police are also looking for a stolen trailer from the Ellison area

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for two stolen items and the suspects who allegedly took them.

Back in June, a road traffic control sign was stolen from Swamp Road.

It is a 2001 orange and black model DH100 ADDCO brand.

It is described as six by eight feet in size and has three rows for text used for warning traffic of construction.

The identification number 344165 andSE6-1 is on the back bumper in black paint and L#5679 is written in white marker on the right side of the display area. The unit has no licence plate number, as it is not a vehicle, but has white rims, a two-inch ball size receiver, and a “Creative Traffic Calming” sticker on the hitch.

Police are also looking for a missing trailer, that was taken from a large property in the 6000 block of Farmers Drive in the Ellison area.

The owner of the trailer noticed it was missing from their property, on Aug. 16.

The stolen trailer is a 2004 white 25’ Salem travel trailer. The trailer has BC licence plate number WBM20W and a tire cover on the back that reads “Western RV”.

If you know anything about this crime or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

READ MORE: Festivals Kelowna closes Stuart Park piano due to vandalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The 2004 white 25’ Salem travel trailer

Previous story
Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case
Next story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP search for stolen traffic sign

Police are also looking for a stolen trailer from the Ellison area

Water quality advisory lifted for Killiney Beach

The advisory affected 290 properties in the subdivision off Westside Road

Festivals Kelowna closes Stuart Park piano due to vandalism

Festivals Kelowna said they hope to repair the piano soon

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

Surplus soil donation prompts new sports field at the Ponds

The City of Kelowna received the large donation of soil from a local developer

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors grateful for firefighting efforts

Fire near Okanagan Falls is being held at 1,400 hectares

Online discussion planned for North Okanagan supportive housing project

Virtual neighbourhood information session on 52-unit BC Housing project in Vernon set for Aug. 26

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen works to address ransomware attack

Internet and email taken offline following attempted attack on Aug. 11

Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

Falkland firefighters assist with Pentiction blaze

Two firefighters and a water tender are in action on the Christie Mountain fire.

Most Read