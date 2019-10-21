Kelowna has received the Age-Friendly BC Community Recognition from the BC Ministry of Health. (File)

Kelowna receives accolades for accessibility and inclusivity

“Receiving this provincial recognition reaffirms that everyone is welcome in Kelowna,” said Mayor

The City of Kelowna recently received an award by the BC Ministry of Health for building an inclusive city that is welcome to everyone.

Known as the Age-Friendly BC Community Recognition award, it was given to the city for its work through the Community for All Action Plan.

“Receiving this provincial recognition reaffirms that everyone is welcome in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“Through both Imagine Kelowna and council priorities, we have a vision of a community that provides opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and identities. This is a commendation of work done by city staff to date and priorities set but we look forward to more work that makes Kelowna vibrant, inclusive and diverse.”

The action plan was adopted in 2016 with the goal of implementing policies, plans and programs to ensure the city is healthy, safe, active and inclusive for seniors, children and those with diverse abilities.

Of the 31 action items outlined in the plan, 10 actions are complete and 16 are in progress or ongoing.

“These includes work done by the city to: assess 76 civic buildings and 157 city parks for accessibility and safety, create an Outstanding Neighbour Awards Recognition program to inspire connections between neighbours and implementing an annual budget for accessibility retrofits for city sidewalks, wheelchair letdowns, intersections and transit stops,” read a release from the City of Kelowna.

Nine other B.C. communities have been recognized as age-friendly by the province this year including, Cranbrook, Gibsons, Houston, Lake Cowichan, Nanaimo, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Rossland. There are currently 57 officially recognized age-friendly communities in B.C.

For more information on Kelowna’s Healthy City Strategy and the Community for All Action Plan visit kelowna.ca.

To learn more about the Province’s Age-Friendly Recognition Program visit gov.bc.ca/agefriendly.

READ MORE: Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

READ MORE: Issues divide voters on election day

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

Just Posted

Kelowna receives accolades for accessibility and inclusivity

“Receiving this provincial recognition reaffirms that everyone is welcome in Kelowna,” said Mayor

Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

The city joins Calgary, Montreal, Victoria, Kitchener and Brampton in condemning the bill

Gotham Nightclub pumps up the jams for the first time this weekend

Gotham Nightclub is taking place of Level Nightclub eight months after it closed its doors

New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense

Sockeye Salmon return to Okanagan Lake for the first time in decades

The Okanagan Nation Alliance and Fisheries and Oceans Canada restored a fish ladder damaged over 50 years ago

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

Most Read