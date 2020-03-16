Kelowna recreation centres make changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Goodlife Fitness, the YMCA and others have been affected

Recreation centres throughout Kelowna are beginning to make changes to operations amid growing coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, Goodlife Fitness announced that all locations across Canada will be closed until further notice.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close operations at all of our clubs effective Monday, Mar. 16. until further notice to ensure we are doing our part to flatten the curve and impact of COVID-19,” reads a statement issued by Goodlife Fitness Canada.

All clubs will be available for use until 9 p.m. March 16, only to inform members of the change and to let associates and members come in and pick up any personal items they may have stored at the clubs. Workouts will not be allowed past 5 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 16.

READ MORE: Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The YMCA of Okanagan recreation centers have decided to remain open. However, as of March 14 saunas and steam rooms at H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and Kelowna Family YMCA will be closed and access to the pools will be limited to under 250 people to comply with BC’s Provincial Health Officer direction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the next week, group fitness classes will be reducing in size to allow for recommended social distancing – ensuring arms reach between class participants,” reads a press release.

“We care deeply about the health and well-being of our Y Community members. We know the YMCA is an integral part of life for many in our community, and with the necessary precautions and collective vigilance, our intent is to continue to provide important services.”

World Gym and Global Gym remain open at this time.

READ MORE: COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter