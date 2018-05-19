Kelowna residents enjoy May Days parade

The 59th annual May Days celebration takes place this weekend

Jayce, 5, (left) and Carson Welsh, 3, keep their eyes on the candy during the May Days parade.

Kelowna residents filled Rutland’s streets Saturday to watch the annual May Days parade.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning along Hartman Road before ending at Centennial Park. The park contains food, rides and businesses from the Rutland community are selling jewellery, clothing and other goodies at the hall.

May Days runs from May 18 to 20.

Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleaders perform during the May Days parade Saturday.

Royal Canadian Legion members started the parade Saturday during the 59th annual May Days celebration at Centennial Park. The parade travelled from Hartman Road to the park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News