Tessa Russell Hopkinson (left) and Danielle Walker created a Facebook group called Kelowna Community Helpers, a forum to help coordinate community efforts and help those most in need in the Kelowna area. (Contributed)

Kelowna residents use online platform to help those in need during COVID-19 crisis

Danielle Walker and Tessa Russell Hopkinson created the Facebook group Kelowna Community Helpers

Two thoughtful residents of Kelowna are bringing the community together to help to care of those most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Danielle Walker and Tessa Russell Hopkinson created a Facebook group called Kelowna Community Helpers, a forum to help coordinate community efforts to help those who need it most in the Kelowna area.

During a time where social distancing is strongly encouraged, bringing people together online is the best avenue for helping others.

“If you have a parent, friend, family member here in this community and you are far away or unable to help them, or if you are in need of a helper, this is a way to connect with each other,” said Walker.

“Post your need and someone will respond to offer help or support. The moderators will help connect people but bear no responsibility for outcomes. We ask that you only post if you are truly in need and that we be respectful of others. It is often the most desperate times that creativity can thrive and motivate communities to come together to create a better future.”

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport expects traffic volume to drop by 50 per cent

Walker and Hopkinson got the idea for the group after the two were reaching out to elderly family members who live outside the province in Toronto and Arizona. Fortunately, the two have resources to take care of their elder family members, but many people don’t.

“I started the group and Danielle’s really good with social media, so she contacted me and said ‘hey do you want some assistance’? I said absoluetly and we got going with it,” said Hopkinson.

“The thought behind it was to give people the opportunity to do something to feel less helpless and at the same time offer an exchange of people who need someone to come out and help them.”

The page has already garnered a large following with over 85 members in under 24 hours.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Personal trainer shares advice as Kelowna gyms close doors

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds of Big White employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
Next story
Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Just Posted

Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

The remaining in-person classes will cease at the end of the week

Ethical consumerism important through the COVID-19 pandemic: expert

‘… When we talk about extreme overstocking behaviour, that is problematic’ said marketing researcher

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Hundreds of Big White employees lose jobs due to COVID-19

Resort said some employees have already found other jobs in tourism sector

Kelowna residents use online platform to help those in need during COVID-19 crisis

Danielle Walker and Tessa Russell Hopkinson created the Facebook group Kelowna Community Helpers

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

VIDEO: Long line of trucks at B.C. crossing after Canada’s borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel

Vehicle traffic was sparse for those attempting to gain entry into Canada from Lynden, Wa.

Summerland thrift store now closed

Concerns about COVID-19 prompt decision to close doors and refuse donations

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Players react emotionally to sudden end of dream hockey season

‘Disappointment is usually something we save for when we lose. This is just a feeling of sadness.’

Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

Decision made to control spread of COVID-19

Most Read