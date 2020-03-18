Kelowna residents use online platform to help those in need during COVID-19 crisis

Tessa Russell Hopkinson (left) and Danielle Walker created a Facebook group called Kelowna Community Helpers, a forum to help coordinate community efforts and help those most in need in the Kelowna area. (Contributed)

Two thoughtful residents of Kelowna are bringing the community together to help to care of those most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Danielle Walker and Tessa Russell Hopkinson created a Facebook group called Kelowna Community Helpers, a forum to help coordinate community efforts to help those who need it most in the Kelowna area.

During a time where social distancing is strongly encouraged, bringing people together online is the best avenue for helping others.

“If you have a parent, friend, family member here in this community and you are far away or unable to help them, or if you are in need of a helper, this is a way to connect with each other,” said Walker.

“Post your need and someone will respond to offer help or support. The moderators will help connect people but bear no responsibility for outcomes. We ask that you only post if you are truly in need and that we be respectful of others. It is often the most desperate times that creativity can thrive and motivate communities to come together to create a better future.”

Walker and Hopkinson got the idea for the group after the two were reaching out to elderly family members who live outside the province in Toronto and Arizona. Fortunately, the two have resources to take care of their elder family members, but many people don’t.

“I started the group and Danielle’s really good with social media, so she contacted me and said ‘hey do you want some assistance’? I said absoluetly and we got going with it,” said Hopkinson.

“The thought behind it was to give people the opportunity to do something to feel less helpless and at the same time offer an exchange of people who need someone to come out and help them.”

The page has already garnered a large following with over 85 members in under 24 hours.

