Kelowna to set flags at half-mast for lives lost from workplace death

Civic buildings will lower their flags Wednesday to mark the National Day of Mourning

Flags at City of Kelowna facilities will be lowered to half-mast on Wednesday (Apr. 28) to mark National Day of Mourning.

National Day of Mourning remembers lives that have been lost or forever changed by workplace death, injury or disease. In 2020, 151 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease: 63 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 88 fatalities due to occupational disease.

“Day of Mourning looks a little different again this year, but it is as important as ever to pause together and reflect on those who have lost their lives or been injured at work,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “It also provides each of us the opportunity to reassess and recommit to strong safety practices in our own workday. We all want to go home safely to our loved ones at the end of each workday.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person Day of Mourning ceremonies have been cancelled in 2021. An online ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, watch here.

