Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart has been cleared of any financial wrongdoing by Elections BC (Hansard TV)

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Elections B.C. has cleared Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart of any wrongdoing related to an irregular political donation made to the B.C. Liberal Party.

Stewart wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman on Aug. 1 to advise him of the issue and voluntarily left the B.C. Liberal caucus while the issue was investigated.

At issue was a political contribution to the BC Liberal Party that was reimbursed to the contributor by the party.

READ MORE: Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

“The review found no evidence that the political contribution and reimbursement were made in contravention of the Election Act. Elections BC now considers this matter closed,” said the independent election agency in a statement today.

B.C. Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson said that the decision today is a positive one for the party.

“We are happy to welcome Ben Stewart back to the B.C. Liberal Caucus. We thank him for taking the appropriate actions to ensure full cooperation with Elections BC.”

Despite the length of time it took to complete the investigation, Stewart said that he’s happy with the outcome.

“I’m very thrilled that after an extensive view by them, there was no violation under the B.C. Commission Act”, he said.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP seeking witnesses in crash that caused massive power outage in Kelowna
Next story
Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Just Posted

RCMP seeking witnesses in crash that caused massive power outage in Kelowna

The investigation revealed there was an additional vehicle involved allegedly driving erratically

Okanagan nursing program receives long-term accreditation by B.C. regulator

The program is being run jointly by UBCO and Okanagan College

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Have you seen Jeffrey Hendren?

Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

The Heat will look for their second win of the year this weekend with games against UVic and UBC

Big Brother Canada casting in Kelowna

Big Brother Canada is looking for new houseguests for its eighth season

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Vernon house fire damages estimated at $500K

Investigation still underway to determine cause of Sept. 26 fire

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Most Read