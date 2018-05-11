Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from several Alberta businesses.

Between approximately June 12, 2008 and March 11, 2014, the Calgary Police Service Economic Crimes allege that Colleen Fay Dhuga, 50, wrote approximately 185 cheques to herself while using a signature stamp as authorization.

“She is also believed to have made unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals using multiple corporate credit cards in her name,” reads the Calgary police release.

“The thefts were discovered in March 2014 when the corporations’ bank noted unusual activity on the accounts and alerted the company. The frauds are believed to have occurred over the span of six years.”

Two public companies and two private companies were negatively impacted as a result of these frauds and none of the funds were recovered.

On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, Dhuga was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, and one count of laundering proceeds of crime. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 4.

Case #14233809

Most Read