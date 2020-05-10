Kelowna’s Ben Klick and local radio stations team up for virtual music fest

The concert will be held in support of #wechallengeMS during MS awareness month

Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused all venues to close its doors, experiencing live music has become a rarity, which is why performers are now taking their talents online.

Country music singer Ben Klick and New Country 100.7 and 103.1 are teaming up to create Virtual Music Fest MS in support of #WeChallengeMS during MS Awareness Month will take place on May 24.

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, Ben Klick is taking the festival online to YouTube. Due tp COVID-19 complications, the event has been re-worked to be watched from the safety and comfort of your own home. Families can gather together at home and watch the show on the computer, phone, tablet, or TV.

“Virtual Music Fest MS” will be a show with musical performances from artists like Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Ben Klick, and others. Including a message from the CEO of the MS Society of Canada, Pamela Valentine, and other special guests.

Last year, “Music Fest MS” raised over $35,000 for MS research. Help find a cure and help those with Multiple Sclerosis today by making a donation.

The show can be seen by click this link on the day of the show.

