Kelowna’s Fall Activity Guide now available online

COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols will be in place at all times to ensure the health and safety of all participants

The City of Kelowna’s Fall Activity and Program Guide is now online with programs for all ages and abilities at kelowna.ca/recreation.

For the second season this year, this fall’s guide is offered online only, with no hard copies printed. COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols will be in place at all times to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

“After a successful summer season reintroducing programs as part of our phased return to recreation, we are excited to be able to offer even more programs this fall which have been adapted with safety in mind,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager.

“We are still operating in a pandemic environment however, so we ask that all program participants read, understand and follow the important guidelines put in place for the health and safety of everyone.”

READ MORE: Petition calls on Central Okanagan School District to make masks mandatory

While sports leagues, after-school programs and fitness classes are available at various locations, the aquatics area at Parkinson Recreation Centre remains closed and will be considered under the next phase of reopening plans. As reopening plans progress some courses such as swim lessons may be offered at a later date and will be added to the online guide once available.

To receive the latest updates about new or adapted summer programs and upcoming registration dates, sign up for the active living and culture e-newsletter.

Participants can expect the following while attending programs or visiting re-opened city recreation facilities: hand sanitizer or handwashing facilities available at all city facilities, reduced class sizes, frequently sanitized high touch areas, increased signage and limited access to change rooms. Visit kelowna.ca/recreation for more COVID-19 safety information.

Fall registration opening dates and times:

August 18 – General programs, 7 a.m.

August 19 – Sports leagues, 7 a.m.

August 21 – Programs for persons with diverse abilities, 7 a.m.

Register online or by phone at 250-469-8800. There is no in-person registration option at this time as Parkinson Recreation Centre is currently open only to members with valid facility memberships and program participants.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna